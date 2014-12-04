Cablevision Names Paxton to Creative Services Post

Cablevision Systems said it has named former ad executive Mickey Paxton as senior VP and executive director of creative services, effective immediately.

In this new role, Paxton is responsible for the creative execution of Cablevision’s marketing and brand initiatives, including oversight of both internal and external creative services teams, ensuring consistent, cohesive messaging that will continue to build a strong identity for the company and its products and services. Paxton reports to Matt Lake, Cablevision’s senior VP of marketing and advertising.

“Mickey is a seasoned creative professional with an impressive track record of implementing breakthrough marketing and advertising efforts for a wide variety of established companies,” Lake said in a statement. “His experience creating successful, high-impact integrated campaigns will be a great benefit to Cablevision as we continue to focus on elevating the Optimum brand within our marketplace.”

