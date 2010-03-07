Cablevision Makes Oscar-Nominated Films Available On DemandFor No Charge
Cablevision
customers may not be able to watch the Academy Awards telecast on WABC-TV owing
to their retransmission disconnect, but they can still screen some
Oscar-nominated films.
Cablevision, in
a message to its customers late Sunday afternoon, said it would give its subs
free access to a host of flicks.
"Due to the
disruption ABC has caused, Cablevision invites you to enjoy our entire slate of
on demand movies at no charge today, Sunday March 7th. To order, go to the iO
TV main menu, select On Demand, then Movies on Demand, then choose your
movie," the email communication read. "We appreciate your patience
and hope ABC allows our customers to view their programming in the very near
future."
Read the full story at Multichannel.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.