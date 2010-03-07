Cablevision Makes Oscar-Nominated Films Available On DemandFor No Charge

Cablevision

customers may not be able to watch the Academy Awards telecast on WABC-TV owing

to their retransmission disconnect, but they can still screen some

Oscar-nominated films.

Cablevision, in

a message to its customers late Sunday afternoon, said it would give its subs

free access to a host of flicks.

"Due to the

disruption ABC has caused, Cablevision invites you to enjoy our entire slate of

on demand movies at no charge today, Sunday March 7th. To order, go to the iO

TV main menu, select On Demand, then Movies on Demand, then choose your

movie," the email communication read. "We appreciate your patience

and hope ABC allows our customers to view their programming in the very near

future."

Read the full story at Multichannel.com