Cablevision Launches Veria Living

Cablevision Systems has added Veria Living, a network that features healthy lifestyle and wellness programming, on channel 164 across its New York metro area footprint.

Veria Living, based in New York, is also available via Dish Network (channel 218), Verizon FiOS (channel 162), Frontier Communications (channel 162) and on RCN systems in several markets.

"We provide our customers with diverse, high-quality programming that keeps them engaged, and the addition of Veria Living to Optimum TV's channel lineup is a strong addition that aligns with this strategy," Cablevision VP of video product management Bradley Feldman said in announcing the channel addition.

