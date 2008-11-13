Cablevision Launches First International Subscription VOD Service

Cablevision Systems Thursday announced the launch of Bollywood Hits On Demand, the company’s first international subscription video-on-demand service for iO TV digital cable customers.



Bollywood Hits On Demand, which can be accessed through the iO user interface or on Channel 241, gives subscribers unlimited access to a variety of South Asian films and music videos with the ability to pause, fast-forward and rewind.



“Cablevision is pleased to offer Bollywood Hits On Demand as its inaugural international subscription video on demand channel,” said John Trierweiler, Cablevision’s senior vice president of product management, in a statement. “It is a valuable enhancement to the broad array of programming we offer to our international customers.”



