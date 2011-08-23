Cablevision Launches BBC America, TV One, Reelz on iO Package

Continuing to diversify its network lineup, Cablevision has begun rolling out a trio of new channels to its service area.

Starting today, Cablevision is now offering BBC America, TV One and Reelzchannel to video customers who subscribe to its digital iO package in a number of markets. The channels will be made available throughout the MSO's entire service area by Aug. 25. Deal terms were not disclosed.

Positioned on channel 101, BBC America is launching in some markets today and will be available in standard- and high-definition across Cablevision's entire service area by Thursday. As part of the company's agreement to launch BBC America, Cablevision has also extended its carriage agreement for BBC World News, which is currently found on channel 104.

BBC America -- which recently commissioned its first original series, Copper, which is expected to bow next summer --brings U.S. audiences the latest hits and biggest stars from the UK with a new generation of award-winning dramas, comedies and groundbreaking non-fiction shows. The channel combines established hits, such as Doctor Who, Top Gear, The Graham Norton Show and Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, with the latest buzz shows from across the Pond, such as The Hour, Luther, Bedlam, Friday Night Dinner and 24 Hours in the ER.

