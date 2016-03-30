Cablevision, FourthWall Go National With Analytics

Cablevision Media Sales has made a deal with FourthWall Media that allows it to deliver data analytics beyond the New York footprint of parent Cablevision Systems.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but FourthWall will provide census-level viewership data that will enable Cablevision Media Sales to provide insights to clients on a national basis.

Cable operators have been working to unlock the value of the viewing data their set-top boxes collect. Cablevision Media Sales was awarded a patent for its audience measurement systems and introduced Total Audience Application, a media planning platform. Using data from Cablevision subscribers CMS has been providing insights to networks and marketers and answering business question about ad campaigns and programming.

“The power of census-level audience tuning data fuels our data strategy and improves advertising effectiveness for our clients,” said Paul Haddad, senior VP & general manager, advanced data analytics for CMS. “Extending that power across FourthWall DMAs provides unique intelligence for our clients, helping them uncover strategic advertising opportunities on a national level.”

FourthWall Media’s TVPanel is comprised of data collected from numerous participating U.S. cable operators spanning 84 DMAs. The TVPanel data is collected from 1.8 million homes on just under 3 million devices. Measurement companies Nielsen, comScore, TiVo Research and Analytics and Nielsen Catalina Solutions use FWM data, the company said.

“FourthWall Media continuously collects second-by-second viewing data on all channels from millions of set-top boxes with broad national coverage,” said Bill Feininger, president, FourthWall Media. “We are pleased to partner with CMS to expand the reach of its advanced data analytics capabilities and innovative measurement solutions.”

Current SMS clients will be able to expand their relationships.

“Our work with CMS has revealed strategic actionable insights that transform how we address constantly changing consumer behavior,” said Julya Fridman, VP, multiplatform and distribution analytics for A+E Networks. “Knowing that we have a trusted partner that can extend this capability to new markets is a major win as we continuously eye new opportunities and ways to build value.”