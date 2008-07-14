Cablevision Boosts Free-VOD Offering

Cablevision Systems is expanding the library of programming offered through its free video-on-demand platform to its “iO TV” digital-cable customers by adding popular content from MTV Networks’ Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Noggin, The N and Logo and BET Networks’ BET.

Cable operators like Cablevision, Comcast and Cox Communications have been gradually expanding their free-VOD platforms over the past couple of years to fight digital churn and highlight VOD as a competitive differentiator from satellite services. The new free VOD offerings for Cablevision include Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Logo’s Exes & Ohs and BET’s Baldwin Hills.

Educational and entertainment programming for children and teens includes Nick Jr.’s Blue’s Clues and Noggin’s Franklin, as well as The N’s Degrassi: The Next Generation.

“MTV Networks and BET Networks continue to be huge drivers of VOD usage, with channels like Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and BET consistently ranking at the top of their categories,” said Denise Dahldorf, executive vice president of content distribution and marketing for MTVN and BET Networks, in a statement. “Through this agreement with Cablevision, we’re deepening our relationship with a trusted partner and giving our audiences instant access to an even greater collection of our hit programming.”