Cablevision, AT&T U-verse, Verizon's FiOS Offer TV Japan Feed

With Japanese Americans, tourists and others eager for news

from the earthquake and tsunami-devastated country, Cablevision said Friday it

would make the Japanese-language TV Japan channel available to digital cable

service customers at no charge, joining other operators taking the channel up

on its offer of an open feed during the crisis.

AT&T is also temporarily providing subscribers to its

IPTV U-verse platform free access to TV Japan. The channel will be free through

March 17 for all U-verse TV customers through March 17 on channel 3680. Verizon's Fios TV is offering the channel through March 17 as well, on channel 1770.

"In light of this morning's devastating earthquake and

continuing events in Japan, Cablevision, in cooperation with TV Japan -

will carry the channel free for all iO TV digital cable customers for one

week," the company said in a statement Friday.

The channel offers news from Japan's NHK, the nation's

leading broadcaster.

TV Japan and distributor International Media Distribution

made the TV Japan feed available nationwide to any operator who wants to carry

it, and said Friday many had taken them up on the offer. It will also provide a

second audio channel in English and other languages featuring updates.

"This is a devastating tragedy and we want to do everything

possible to ensure that people in North America can stay informed and connected

with what is happening, as it happens in Japan" said Akihito Kunimatsu, vice president

of TV Japan's North American office, in a statement.

TV Japan is a 24/7 channel serving the U.S. and Canada.

George Winslow contributed to this report.