Cablevision and Viacom End Bundle Litigation

Cablevision Systems, which has agreed to be acquired by Altice, and Viacom said they have resolved an antitrust lawsuit in which Cablevision accused Viacom of bundling programming and forcing it to pay for cable channels it didn’t want.

The two companies said “they are simultaneously entering into mutually beneficial business arrangements,” but that details of the settlement and arrangement were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to have put these matters behind us in ways that benefit both of our companies and look forward to working together to benefit Cablevision's customers."

Altice is expected to try to lower its operating costs at Cablevision, including reducing programming costs.