Cablevision Adds WWE on a SVOD Channel

Cablevision Systems announced today that subscribers to its iO Interactive Optimum digital cable service in the New York metropolitan area have access to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) content on a dedicated SVOD service, WWE 24/7 On Demand. The announcement adds Cablevision’s 11th SVOD service.

WWE 24/7 will be available to Cablevision subscribers for $6.95 per month and will offer access to a rotating selection of old and new programming.

WWE offers a strong property to Cablevision, its programming for USA networks consistently ranks in the top five cable programs of the week In January nearly half of the top twenty programs on cable were WWE programming. The 10 p.m. airing of WWE Monday Night RAW on January 22 was the top-rated cable show for the week with 5.73 million viewers.