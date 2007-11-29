Cablevision Adds Two Scripps Networks HD Channels

With the addition of two Scripps Networks channels, Cablevision Systems brought its count of HD services to 44.

Cablevision added HGTV HD and Food Network HD to its lineup of HD channels. The new channels are available on channels 730 and 766, respectively, at no extra charge to Cablevision’s nearly 900,000 iO digital-cable customers who have HD-capable set-top boxes.

“These are great marquee additions to an iO TV HD lineup that has already doubled over the past year,” Cablevision senior vice president of product management John Trierweiler said in a statement.

HGTV programs that are produced in HD include Buy Me, Over Your Head, World’s Most Extreme Homes, Small Space, Big Style, Design ReMix and Decorating Cents. HD programs on Food include Paula’s Party, Giada’s Weekend Getaways and Good Eats.

“Viewers want lifestyle programming. HGTV and Food Network are the new ‘must-haves’ in high-definition, and we are very pleased that these signature services are now available to iO TV customers as part of Cablevision’s high-definition lineup,” Scripps Networks executive VP of affiliate sales and marketing John Baird said.