Cablevision Adds TBS HD

Cablevision Systems added TBS HD to its roster of high-definition channels.

The cable operator said the channel will be available to its iO digital-cable customers as of early next week on channel 739, in time for the Major League Baseball Divisional Playoffs, which will be carried by TBS. Some subscribers will have access as early as Monday, and the channel will be available across Cablevision’s entire system by Wednesday.

The addition of TBS HD brings Cablevision’s count of HD networks to 41. In June, the company added 15 HD channels from Voom HD Networks.

TBS HD will also be carried on DirecTV, and it was one of the 21 channels the satellite-television provider launched Wednesday.

TBS HD’s lineup includes TBS original series My Boys and The Bill Engvall Show, which are being shot in HD; first-run series like Tyler Perry’s House of Payne; sitcoms Seinfeld, Friends, Everybody Loves Raymond and Sex and the City; and comedy specials like World’s Funniest Commercials.