Cablevision Adds Sportsman Channel, NEO Cricket To Sports Package

Cablevision has fortified its digital sports package with the launch of two new services, Sportsman Channel and NEO Cricket.

With the additions of Sportsman, the hunting, shooting and fishing service on channel 462, and NEO Cricket on channel 463, Cablevision now offers 22 networks as part of its iO Sports & Entertainment Pak, which is available to all Family Cable customers with a digital set-top box for $6.95 per month.

Deal terms were not disclosed.

