Cablevision Adds OWN To Channel Lineup

Oprah Winfrey Network now has a berth of its own on Cablevision systems serving the Big Apple and its environs.

The

predominant cable distributor in the New York DMA will carry OWN

throughout its footprint, when the service launches on New Year's Day.

Cablevision will position OWN, available in both standard and

high-definition, on channel 180.

OWN, as is the case with other carriers, also will occupy the channel slot currently held by Discovery Health on Cablevision's recently acquired Bresnan systems, servicing subscribers in the Big Sky Country.

Deal

terms were not disclosed. However, it has been reported that OWN has

offered a free year or two before starting a 20- to 30-cent monthly fee

per subscriber, which would represent a major uptick from the 2 to 7

cents Discovery Health currently receives. It's also a far cry from the 40 to 50 cents per month, the oft-delayed OWN was said to seeking during its early round of negotiations with distributors.

OWN is expected to launch before some 85 million homes on Saturday.