Cablevision Adds Jewish Channel On Demand

Cablevision Systems Corp. has added The Jewish Channel to its slate of subscription video-on-demand offerings.

The Jewish Channel features Jewish-themed films, documentaries, talk shows, comedy, political commentary shows, cooking programs, sports, children's programs, and holiday specials.

“The addition of such unique programming further demonstrates Cablevision’s leadership position in the delivery of culturally-rich programming to our diverse customer base,” Cablevision senior vice president of product management John Trierweiler said in a statement.

The new channel will be an option for iO TV digital cable customers. It will be available for an additional $4.95 per month to customers with the Broadcast Basic tier and above that have a digital cable set-top box. It will reside on Channel 291 or channel 900 from the Optimum Service Upgrade Portal.