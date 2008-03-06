Cablevision Adds Food Network, HGTV Shows to Free-VOD Offerings
By Alex Weprin
Cablevision Systems is adding free, full-length shows from Scripps Networks-owned cable networks Food Network and Home & Garden Television to its video-on-demand service.
Programs such as 30 Minute Meals with Rachael Ray, Good Eats, Giada’s Weekend Getaways and House Hunters will be available on the iO: Interactive Optimum digital-cable service offered through the company.
The cable operator currently offers just over 2,000 titles available free on-demand, ranging from short children’s programming and full-length shows to feature-length movies.
The Food and HGTV service will be available at no extra charge to Cablevision’s iO customers.
