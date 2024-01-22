CableLabs Lays Off 23 Staffers Amid Post-SCTE Integration Restructuring

Research and development group CableLabs announced the elimination of 23 jobs, more than 10% of its staff, the org confirmed.

A rep for the Louisville, Colo.-based CableLabs pointed to overlap created by the integration of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), the tech training organization that became a subsidiary of CableLabs in early 2021. The rep said the layoffs were a result of overlap between “shared services such as IT and HR,” and their elimination was an attempt to increase efficiency while “reducing management overhead.”

The majority of the cuts were felt by employees of Kyrio, the for-profit subsidiary that handles DOCSIS certification.

CableLabs also told Next TV that it's simultaneously creating seven unspecified new positions on its technology team.

News of the layoffs was first reported by Light Reading.

“This was committed to the board of directors in 2020 as part of the planning for the SCTE acquisition,” said a CableLabs representative in an email to Next TV. “The role and responsibility of SCTE has not changed.

“There is no impact on the level of resourcing for our technology teams,” the rep added. “And in fact, it is increasing based on the savings being allocated to projects and near-future innovations.”

The last major CableLabs layoffs, which took place over eight years ago, saw 27 employees lose their jobs.