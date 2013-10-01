CableLabs Exec Joins Apple

Cable industry vet and long-time CableLabs exec Jean-François Mulé has recently joined Apple in the role of engineering director.

Mulé shared word of his new role at the consumer electronics and media company on LinkedIn, noting in a post that he joined Apple last month and will be "challenged, inspired and part of something big" at the company. CableLabs is looking to hire a replacement for Mulé, CableLabs VP of communications Wayne Surdam said via email.

Mulé and Apple were not available for comment as of mid-day Tuesday, but he will be joining Apple at a time in which the company continues to launch pay-TV friendly TV Everywhere plug-ins for the Apple TV box, including Watch Disney, Watch Disney XD, Watch ESPN and HBO Go.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.