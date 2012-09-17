Cable Upfront Grew 5% to $9.8 Billion

Cable networks took in $9.797 billion in advertising

commitments during the 2012-13 upfront, according to new figures from the

Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau.

The $9.8 billion is a record and represents a 5% increase

from the prior year. Over the past three years, advertisers have increased

their upfront spending on cable by 46%.

The growth rate was lower than the double digit gains cable

racked up in the two previous upfronts. Cable registered a 16% gain in the

2011-12 upfront and 19% jump in 2010-11.

Though growth slowed, the cable upfront surpassed the

broadcast upfront. Sales volume for the English-language broadcasters was flat

to down. David Bank of RBC Capital Markets estimates that CBS, Fox, ABC, NBC

and the CW took in $9 billion, down 2% from the year before.

"Being in constant touch with agencies and advertisers we

are told that cable brands are being relied on to play an every larger and

leading role for U.S. advertisers in driving their consumer sales," CAB CEO

Sean Cunningham said in a statement.

Cunningham said advertisers cited three reasons for their

increasing investment in cable advertising. One is the strength of consumer

connections to cable content brands, the second is the high quality of original

programming content on cable, and third is "the fact that network cable brands

have grown audiences to a lead position in every form of video advertising

screen.

The CAB also said that during the upfront cable did more multi-platform

deals than ever before.