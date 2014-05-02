The Cable Show 2014: LA Event Draws 10,000 Attendees

The industry has bid farewell to The Cable Show 2014, as some 10,000 attended the event, according to the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

The five-figure tally for the April 29-May 1 conclave at the Los Angeles Convention Center was down from the more than 12,000 attendees at The Cable Show 2013, which was held in Washington, D.C., where the show benefited from the presence of Capitol Hill and agency officials, staff members and attorneys who viewed the technology demonstrations and attended the communications policy-oriented panel sessions. The last time The Cable Show was held in Los Angeles in 2010, it drew nearly 13,000 visitors.

All told, the Los Angeles event attracted 206 exhibitors and 24 CableNET participants to the show floor.

