Cable Show 2012: Outdoor Channel Bolsters 2012-13 Lineup
By MCN Staff
Outdoor Channel said it is ramping up production on several new and returning shows for 2012 and 2013.
"We are continuing to execute a bold content investment strategy, as we look to develop a host of compelling new shows across our core hunting, fishing and shooting categories," network CEO Tom Hornish said in a release. "Not only are we looking to strengthen the competitive positioning of our programming, we're out to nab a larger slice of the 183 million U.S. outdoor enthusiast pie by igniting increased viewer demand."
The network said the initiative is focused on building out character- and competition-driven programming, bolstering the programming lineup with the brightest stars and best talent in the industry and expanding upon the network's top-rated shows by creating spin-off series and producing full one-hour programs.
On tap in summer and fall are the return of MidwayUSA's Gun Stories starring Joe Mantegna and the expansion of Field & Stream Total Outdoorsman Challenge from a four-part special to 13 half-hour episodes, in addition to the 2013 debut of Elite Tactical Unit, a character-centric series featuring a number of real life S.W.A.T. team members, Jeffrey Wayne, executive vice president, programming and production at Outdoor Channel, said in the release.
