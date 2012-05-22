Cable Show 2012: NBC to Offer Unprecedented 2012 Olympics Coverage

Complete Coverage: Cable Show 2012

Boston – NBC Sports will provide an unprecedented 5,535 hours of 2012 London Olympics coverage -- including live coverage of every event and every sport -- via its broadcast and cable linear channels, online and mobile, according to Gary Zenkel, president of NBC Olympics and executive vice president of Strategic partnerships for NBC Sports Group.

But NBCUniversal will not take home a gold medal financially for its coverage. Zenkel said during a Cable Show 2012 panel "Changing Technologies and Audiences" here Tuesday that the company will not make money on the London Games.

"We will not make a profit in London," Zenkel said, adding that the London Games were part of a long-term deal NBC reached with the International Olympic Committee back in 2003. He did say that the network is "confident" the network will make a profit with its $4.4 billion deal for the 2014 through 2020 Olympic Games the company secured last year.

