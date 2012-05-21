Cable Show 2012: HBO Go To Add HBO Latino Content

Complete Coverage: Cable Show 2012

HBO will add original content from its Spanish-language network HBO Latino to its HBO GO online streaming service, the pay service announced Monday.

Authenticated cable subscribers will be able to access such HBO Latino series as Mujer de Fases and Destino Deporte, as well Epitafios, Mandrake, Sexo Urbano, Capadocia, Hijos del Carnival and Alice, said network officials. The shows, which will be categorized via a link under the "Series" tab, can be watched with or without subtitles. Series originally in Portuguese will be shown with Spanish subtitles.

HBO GO can be accessed at hbogo.com or via the HBO GO app on iTunes, select Adroid devices and platforms such as XBOX360, Samsung Smart TVs and Roku.