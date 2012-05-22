Cable Show 2012: Balancing Political Facts, Opinion a Delicate Balancein Cable News

Complete Coverage: Cable Show 2012

Boston -- While the 24/7 cable news cycle has changed the

media environment political candidates operate in, panelists in Tuesday's

general session at The Cable Show disagreed on whether that change has been for

the better.

Hardball host

Chris Matthews argued that because of the rise of opinion-based news networks, the

non-critical aspect of the media is gone, going as far to say that the

reporting that verified the U.S. administration's claims about weapons of mass

destruction in Iraq in 2002 would not happen today because of cable news.

"I would like to think there would be a reckoning we didn't

have then because of modern media," Matthews said. "Twenty-four/seven is good

because it's not only breadth, it's depth. Without cable, it is just network [television]

thinking, embedded thinking, which is dangerous in a democracy."

Broadcasting critical opinions of government has certainly

proven a fruitful business model for Fox News Channel and MSNBC, while making

it harder for news networks like CNN, who tread more neutral ground, to attract

viewers.

"We have always been this network and there's some good

things about that and some bad things about that," said John King, anchor of

CNN's John King USA. "There's nothing

wrong with advocacy journalism that says here's what you should think. There's

also nothing wrong with more objective journalism that says here's what's

happening."

Maria Elena Salinas, co-anchor of Noticiero Univision, sided with that opinion, agreeing that while analysis

is necessary in television, it cannot be a substitute for fact-based reporting

in viewers' media diets.

"When people are basing their political decisions on opinion

and not fact, that's when it becomes dangerous," she said. "You need analysis,

you do need perspective. It just needs to be clear to the audience and

unfortunately not all of the viewers and/or voters are sophisticated enough to

know the difference."

Matthews disagreed that viewers can't tell the difference,

or that viewers of Fox News aren't in on the irony of its tagline "Fair and

Balanced."

"I think it's very clear," he said. "People are thinking all

the time when they're watching the news. The idea that we shouldn't be argumentative

on cable -- we need to be in-depth. We're supposed to question, we're supposed

to criticize, that's what journalists do."

One thing the candidates could agree on -- voters are paying

attention to this presidential election, a fact that will be reflected in

November's general election. "Turnout is going to be major," Salinas said.