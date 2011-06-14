The Cable Show 2011: Peacock Productions Inks Deal with Chimpanzee Attack Victim

Click here for more Cable Show 2011 Coverage

Peacock Productions has signed an exclusive deal with Charla Nash, the Connecticut woman who was attacked by a 200-pound chimpanzee in 2009, to tell her story in a documentary set to go into production this fall.

It is not yet determined where the documentary will air. Peacock Productions says it is currently in discussions with several networks. Nash was previously interviewed on Today, in November 2009, and also appeared on Oprah.

News of the documentary follows the June 10 press conference announcing that Nash had successfully undergone face transplant surgery.

"We were so pleased to hear that Ms. Nash's surgery was a success and are honored to produce this documentary with her," said Sharon Scott, executive VP and GM, Peacock Productions. "We look forward to sharing her inspirational story of survival."

Nash lost her eyes, nose and lips in February 2009 when she was attacked by a chimpanzee that her friend, Sandra Herold, was keeping as a pet in her home.