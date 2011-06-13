The Cable Show 2011: Comcast Media Center Delivers Imagina US VOD

Click here for more Cable Show 2011 coverage.



Imagina US, a provider of Spanish-language entertainment programming from around the globe, has picked Comcast Media Center to deliver its on-demand programming.

Imagina's VOD lineup, which is currently available to Comcast's Xfinity cable customers, includes programming from Televisión Dominicana; award shows such as Premios Casandra; and a variety of TV programs from the Dominican Republic.

CMC's VOD distribution footprint includes cable systems across multiple MSOs serving more than 56 million VOD-enabled households in the U.S. and Canada.

"The availability of Imagina US via the CMC's video on demand platform allows cable operators throughout the U.S. and Canada to offer their customers selected programming available from our premiere television networks," Marta Turón, vice president of TV networks for Imagina US's Media World, said in a statement.

Imagina US operates through two subsidiaries: Media World, focused on the development, operation and distribution of TV programming and technical services; and production unit Promofilm.