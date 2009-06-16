Cable Ratings: ‘True Blood' Delivers For HBO

The second season premiere of True Blood drew 3.7 million viewers Sunday. That makes it the most-watched program on the network since the series finale of The Sopranos, which aired June 10, 2007.

That is also up 157% compared to the series premiere and 51% to last year's series finale.

When the 11 p.m. replay is factored into the equation, True Blood drew 5.1 million viewers, the largest Sunday gross ever for the series.

HBO has made a huge marketing push behind True Blood, a bet that, at least initially, seems to have paid off.