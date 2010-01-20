Trending

Cable Ratings: Top Tier Return For ‘White Collar'

By

USA's latest series White
Collar had a stellar return Tuesday night (Jan. 19), with significant
improvements compared to its fall 2009 season average and a series high viewer
total among 18-49 year-olds.

The show drew 2.1 million viewers in that demo, 30% above
the season average.  It attracted 4.7
million overall viewers, on par with last year's average, and 2.2 million
adults 25-54, the second best total in that demo for the series to date.  It also nabbed a series high with 983,000
viewers age 18-34, a 42% increase over the fall average.