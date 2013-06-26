Cable Ratings: TNT's 'Rizzoli & Isles' Returns Up Double-Digits

TNT's Rizzoli & Isles came back strong for its fourth season Tuesday, drawing 6.6 million total viewers in Live + Same Day, up 18% from the show's third season premiere last year.

Rizzoli & Isles also grew 17% among adults 18-49 with 1.8 million viewers and 19% among adults 25-54 with 2.3 million viewers. The premiere ranks asbasic cable's top series telecast of the summer among total viewers and adults 25-54.

Following Rizzoli & Isles was the second season premiere of Perception, which was down 29% from last year's debut with just over 4 million total viewers. Perception was also down among adults 18-49 with 1 million (-9%) and adults 25-54 with 1.2 million (-20%).

Also on Tuesday, MTV premiered the second season of Catfish to 2.5 million viewers, down 7% from the 2.7 million that tuned in to the show's series premiere. Catfish also earned a 2.2 rating with persons 12-34, down 15%.