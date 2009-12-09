Cable Ratings: 'Teen Mom' Premiere Delivers For MTV
By Alex Weprin
MTV's series premiere of Teen Mom, a spinoff of 16
and Pregnant, became the cable network's top new series launch of 2009 when
it debuted Dec. 8.
The program drew 2.1 million total viewers and a 2.2 rating
in the network's target P12-34 demo.
That is the best series launch since Exiled, which
debuted in August 2008 and drew a 2.6 rating, though that was with the benefit
of a strong lead-in from The Hills.
It also outdrew the premiere of 16 and Pregnant,
which debuted in June with a 1.5 rating. That program became the network's
top=rated summer show.
Teen Mom follows the lives of some of the girls
profiled on 16 and Pregnant after they have given birth.
Elsewhere on the dial, Oxygen's Bad Girls Club held its own at 10 p.m., delivering 1.15 million total viewers, including 504,000 women 18-34, finishing behind only Teen Mom in all of television in that demo.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.