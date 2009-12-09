Cable Ratings: 'Teen Mom' Premiere Delivers For MTV

MTV's series premiere of Teen Mom, a spinoff of 16

and Pregnant, became the cable network's top new series launch of 2009 when

it debuted Dec. 8.

The program drew 2.1 million total viewers and a 2.2 rating

in the network's target P12-34 demo.

That is the best series launch since Exiled, which

debuted in August 2008 and drew a 2.6 rating, though that was with the benefit

of a strong lead-in from The Hills.

It also outdrew the premiere of 16 and Pregnant,

which debuted in June with a 1.5 rating. That program became the network's

top=rated summer show.

Teen Mom follows the lives of some of the girls

profiled on 16 and Pregnant after they have given birth.

Elsewhere on the dial, Oxygen's Bad Girls Club held its own at 10 p.m., delivering 1.15 million total viewers, including 504,000 women 18-34, finishing behind only Teen Mom in all of television in that demo.