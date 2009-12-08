Cable Ratings: Nick’s ‘iCarly’ Special Draws 8.8 Million Viewers

Nickelodeon’s iCarly drew record ratings in all of the channel’s key demos and in total viewers Saturday, Dec. 5. The network ran a one hour special episode, “iQuit iCarly” from 8-9 p.m.

iCarly drew 8.8 million total viewers, including 4.7 million kids 2-11, 3.9 million 6-11, and 3.7 million 9-14. The program was behind only ESPN’s Monday Night Football and the series finale of USA’s Monk on top of the cable ratings charts for the week.