Cable Ratings: 'Mo'Nique Show' Boosts BET

The series premiere of BET's new late-night talker, The Mo'Nique Show, delivered for the Viacom-owned cabler.

The show attracted 1.5 million viewers, including 850,000 in the 18-49 demo, in its 11 p.m. timeslot on Oct. 5. While final Tuesday numbers are not in yet, it is believed to have grown day-to-day.That makes it the highest rated show for BET this season.

The premiere featured comedian Steve Harvey, R&B singer/songwriter Monica, Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin (the show tapes at Turner Studios in Atlanta) and R&B artist Jeremih.