Cable Ratings: ‘Kourtney & Khloe' Take Ratings

Sunday night's season two finale of Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami on E! was the series' most-watched telecast ever, according to Nielsen Media Research, averaging 3.7 million total viewers and grabbing a 2.7 rating.

That number is up 40% over last season's finale. The episode ranked as one of the top 10 most-watched telecasts in E! history among adults and women 18-49, women 18-34 and total viewers.

Overall, the sophomore season of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians spinoff averaged 2.7 million total viewers and a 2.12 rating, a 30% jump over season one.