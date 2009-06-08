Cable Ratings: ‘Kendra' Breaks E! Records
By Alex Weprin
The series premiere of Kendra on E! was the second-highest debut of a new show ever for the network, behind only the 2002 premiere of The Anna Nicole Show. Kendra, a spinoff of fellow E! series The Girls Next Door, drew a 2.13 household rating and 2.6 million total viewers.
The ratings spilled over to the season premiere of Denise Richards: Its Complicated, which had its best premiere ever with a 1.37 household rating and 1.5 million viewers.
