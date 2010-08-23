Cable Ratings: 'Kardashians' Keep Up with Record Ratings
The fifth season of E!'s Keeping
Up with the Kardashians debuted Sunday night as the series' highest-rated
and most-watched season premiere to date. The episode also marked the network's
second-most-watched telecast yet among adults 18-49, just behind last season's Keeping Up finale.
The reality series was up 17% from last seasons' debut to a
3.52 household rating and 14% to a total 4.7 million viewers.
Keeping Up was
followed by the series premiere of Kim Kardashian-produced The Spin Crowd, which earned E!'s highest-rated and most-watched
series debut to date for it day and time slot. The show drew a 1.84 household
rating and over 2.3 million total views, likely thanks to the Kardashian sisters'
live Twitter chat with fans by during the episode.
