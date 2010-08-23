Cable Ratings: 'Kardashians' Keep Up with Record Ratings

The fifth season of E!'s Keeping

Up with the Kardashians debuted Sunday night as the series' highest-rated

and most-watched season premiere to date. The episode also marked the network's

second-most-watched telecast yet among adults 18-49, just behind last season's Keeping Up finale.

The reality series was up 17% from last seasons' debut to a

3.52 household rating and 14% to a total 4.7 million viewers.

Keeping Up was

followed by the series premiere of Kim Kardashian-produced The Spin Crowd, which earned E!'s highest-rated and most-watched

series debut to date for it day and time slot. The show drew a 1.84 household

rating and over 2.3 million total views, likely thanks to the Kardashian sisters'

live Twitter chat with fans by during the episode.