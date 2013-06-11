Cable Ratings: John Oliver Solid in 'Daily Show' Debut

John Oliver's first night filling in as host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show drew ratings in line with the show's averages.

The Monday night telecast posted a 0.8 rating with adults 18-49, which was up two tenths from last Monday's episode, as well as host Jon Stewart's last episode on Thursday. Oliver's debut also averaged 1.5 million viewers, up slightly as well from Monday (1.3 million) and last Thursday (1.4 million).

Quarter-to-date, Daily Show has averaged a 0.8 rating in the demo and 1.5 million viewers.

Oliver will host The Daily Show for the next eight weeks as Jon Stewart directs his first feature film Rosewater.