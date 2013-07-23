Cable Ratings: Hallmark's 'Cedar Cove' Opens to 2.6 Million Viewers

Hallmark Channel's first scripted series Debbie

Macomber's Cedar Cove got off to a strong start on Saturday, drawing 2.6

million total viewers to its two-hour premiere.

From 8-9:45 p.m., Cedar Cove also averaged a 0.8

rating with its target demo, women 25-54, ranking it second in the time period

among basic cable networks, according to Nielsen data.

Cedar Cove stars Andie MacDowell as a small-town judge and

Dylan Neal as her budding love interest. Hallmark Channel has its second

scripted series When Calls the Heart due later this year, with two more

projects -- Dead Letters and The Mystery Cruise -- in

development.

Elesewhere on cable, the series premiere of TLC's Breaking Amish: LA averaged 1.9 million total viewers on Sunday at 10 p.m. Earlier at 9 p.m., the fourth season premiere of Sister Wives drew 2.6 million total viewers and hit the network's highest rating among women 25-54 (2.1) in 2013 to-date.

On Bravo, Watch What Happens Live hit a season high in all key demos for Sunday's episode with guests Rebecca Romijn and Jacqueline Laurita, drawing 1.3 million total viewers and 738,000 adults 18-49 at 11 p.m. At 8 p.m., The Real Housewives of New Jersey averaged 2.8 million total viewers and 1.6 million in the 18-49 demo.