Cable Ratings: Discovery's ‘Life' Shows Vitality
The debut of Discovery Channel's Life March 21 reached 11.8 million viewers in its opening 8 p.m.
hour and another 11.5 in its second. That
makes it the most-watched premiere for the network since 2000's Walking with Dinosaurs and Raising the Mammoth.
The audience total was more than 1.5 million people higher
than the debut of Life's predecessor Planet
Earth. Life averaged a 5.2 household rating and delivered an average audience
total of 9.4 million in P2+ and 4.3 million in the 25-54 demo, according to
Nielsen fast nationals.
The first episode of the expansive 11-part series, called
"Challenges of Life," focused on the adaptive strategies of Earth's animals and
plants to stay alive both as individuals and species, the second episode
featured lizards and amphibians.
