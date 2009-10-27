Cable Ratings: 'Dexter' Slays Ratings Record

The October 25 episode of Dexter was the most-watched episode in its four seasons, Showtime says. The episode drew just over 2 million viewers during its 9 p.m. premiere and 11 p.m. replay. That is the first time any Showtime show has topped 2 million viewers in a single night.



Likewise, season three of Californication is also delivering its best numbers ever, averaging 776,000 viewers during its 10 p.m. premiere slot, up 60% from season two.