Cable Ratings: 'Dexter' Draws Record Rating For Showtime

The penultimate episode of Showtime’s Dexter drew 2.1 million viewers during its first airing at 9 p.m. Sunday, December 6. In addition to being the most-watched episode of the series, it was also Showtime’s most-viewed telecast since Oct. 23, 1999 when the pay cabler aired a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Orlin Norris. That includes all original series, acquired movies and sports specials.

The momentum carried over to Californication at 10 p.m., which drew 913,000 total viewers during its first airing, also a series record.

