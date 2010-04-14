Cable Ratings: ‘Deadliest Catch’ Reels In Viewers For Discovery

The season six premiere of Deadliest Catch Apr. 13 drew record ratings, becoming the highest rated edition of the show in total viewers and most key demos.



Catch pulled in a 3.09 HH and a 2.66 P25-54 AA%, delivering series bests in households, P2+, P/M25-54 and P18-49.



New series Construction Intervention was unable to capitalize on its strong lead-in. The show had an average performance, becoming the number four cable telecast in its slot in M25-54 and number five in M18-49. Still, Discovery says Construction Intervention posted double digit gains in its slot compared to year-to-date.

