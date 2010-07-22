Cable Ratings: Covert Affairs Builds Viewership in Second Caper
Covert Affairs uncovered more viewers with its second episode.
The
USA Network CIA drama averaged 5.2 million watchers during its July 20
premiere, according to Nielsen data. That marked a 6% gain over the 4.9 million watchers for the premiere of the Piper Perabou-starrer on July 13.
The
show also continued to hold sway with the Madison Avenue-coveted
persons 18-to-49 set, matching its 1.6 rating with the demo from its
opener. That performance outpaced the 1.5 rating for TNT's crime hit
Rizzoli & Isles, which scored 7.3 million total viewers in its
second outing on July 19.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.