Cable Ratings: Covert Affairs Builds Viewership in Second Caper

Covert Affairs uncovered more viewers with its second episode.

The

USA Network CIA drama averaged 5.2 million watchers during its July 20

premiere, according to Nielsen data. That marked a 6% gain over the 4.9 million watchers for the premiere of the Piper Perabou-starrer on July 13.

The

show also continued to hold sway with the Madison Avenue-coveted

persons 18-to-49 set, matching its 1.6 rating with the demo from its

opener. That performance outpaced the 1.5 rating for TNT's crime hit

Rizzoli & Isles, which scored 7.3 million total viewers in its

second outing on July 19.