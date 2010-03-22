Cable Ratings: Breaking Bad Does Good For AMC

.

The third season premiere of AMC's Breaking Bad March 21 was the show's highest rated episode ever.

The premiere pulled in 2 million viewers (posting a 1.4

household rating) for it's 10 p.m. bow, according to Nielsen.

That marks a 40% increase over the shows second season

average.

Repeat airings at 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. gave the first episode

a total audience of 3.1 million viewers.

Breaking Bad stars

Bryan Cranston -- the best actor Emmy winner two years running -- as a

high-school science teacher-cum-meth dealer.

The show has grown 63% in total viewers since its premiere

three seasons ago.

The third season premiere also juiced iTunes downloads;

the third season sat atop the iTunes "season pass" ranker on March

22 while the show's first season was ranked No. 3.