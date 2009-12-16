Cable Ratings: ‘Bad Girls Club' Breaks More Records On Oxygen

Tuesday night's (Dec. 15) episode of Oxygen's Bad Girls Club posted a record-breaking 527,000 viewers among women 18-34 and was the most-watched non-finale telecast in the channel's history. The show attracted 1.4 million total viewers and 1.025 million in the 18-49 demo.

It was just the second show in Oxygen's history to draw more than one million viewers in the 18-49 demo on a live plus same day basis. Tuesday night's episode beat last week's show by 28%. The show's web site also saw peaks in unique visits and page views. It also took over five of the ten trending topics on Twitter from 10-11 p.m.