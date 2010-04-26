Cable Ratings: 'America The Story Of Us' Delivers Big Ratings

The first night of the History special America The Story of Us, delivered big ratings for the cable network. The special drew 5.7 million total viewers, including 2.6 million in the 18-49 demo and 2.7 million among people 25-54 and garnered a 4.0 household rating in its 9-11 p.m. timeslot.

Those numbers make it the highest-rated and most-watched special in the network's history. The evening of Sunday, April 25 will also go down as the most-watched night in channel history across the board.

"We're thrilled by the launch of America The Story of Us," said History President and GM Nancy Dubuc. "The success personifies the hunger for information and the desire to re-connect with our past. Ultimately there's no story more dramatic and gripping than the story of America itself. We've tried to present this incredibly diverse narrative in a way that is engaging for people today. We're very pleased with the response and look forward to sharing the upcoming episodes with the American public."

America kicked off with a special introduction from President Barack Obama.

History scheduled two new episodes of breakout series Pawn Stars before the special, which averaged 5 million total viewers, up 28% from the season average.