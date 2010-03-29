Cable Ratings: 7.6 Million Tune In For Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

The 23rd annual Kids Choice Awards on

Nickelodeon drew the second highest ratings in that program's history, drawing

7.6 million total viewers and 3.7 million kids 2-11 Saturday, March 27.

The awards show-Nick's biggest event of the year-was hosted by Kevin

James and also drew record breaking traffic for Nick.com. March 27 was the

highest-trafficked day in the site's history, drawing 38.4 million page views.

Nick also premiered its latest tween and teen targeting series Victorious in the cushy post-KCA timeslot, and the bet seems to have

paid off. Victorious, which is from iCarly and Drake &

Josh creator Dan Schneider, drew 5.7 million total viewers, the second best

live action premiere in network history, behind only Big Time Rush.