Cable Ratings: 7.6 Million Tune In For Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards
By Alex Weprin
The 23rd annual Kids Choice Awards on
Nickelodeon drew the second highest ratings in that program's history, drawing
7.6 million total viewers and 3.7 million kids 2-11 Saturday, March 27.
The awards show-Nick's biggest event of the year-was hosted by Kevin
James and also drew record breaking traffic for Nick.com. March 27 was the
highest-trafficked day in the site's history, drawing 38.4 million page views.
Nick also premiered its latest tween and teen targeting series Victorious in the cushy post-KCA timeslot, and the bet seems to have
paid off. Victorious, which is from iCarly and Drake &
Josh creator Dan Schneider, drew 5.7 million total viewers, the second best
live action premiere in network history, behind only Big Time Rush.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.