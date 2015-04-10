Cable Pioneer Wendell Woody Dies at 80

Wendell Woody, a cable industry pioneer and major supporter of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), died on April 8, in North Kansas City, Mo.

Woody, 80, made significant contributions during his 49-year career with the cable industry, where he served in sales, management and consulting positions with companies such as Jerrold Electronics, Catel, Antec, Sprint North Supply and Monroe Electronics.

Woody is also a past president and 11-year board member of the SCTE, and the founder of the SCTE Heart of America Chapter.

