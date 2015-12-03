Cable Pioneer Carl Williams Dies at 87

Cable pioneer Carl Williams, 87, former cofounder and CEO of Colorado cable operator TelEvents, died Nov. 27 of natural causes.

Williams, a Korean War veteran and a fourth-generation cattle rancher, broke into the cable industry in 1957, partnering with cable pioneer Bill Daniels to form TelEvents to acquire cable properties in the West. Daniels sold his interest in TelEvents to Williams in 1963, while Williams continued to expand the company, acquiring systems and franchises in Wyoming, Colorado, California, Montana and Florida. Williams sold the TelEvents to Tele-Communications Inc. in 1986.

Williams was named a Cable Pioneer in 1969 by the Cable Center. His oral history can be found here.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.