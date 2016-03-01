Cable Pioneer Ben Conroy Dies

Benjamin Conroy, a pioneer in the cable business and one of the catalysts behind the creation of The Cable Center in Denver, died Sunday, according to officials at The Center. He was 92 years old.

Conroy, an accomplished jazz pianist, served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1954 and saw active duty during World War II and Korea. He was active in the Naval Reserve after his discharge in 1954, retiring in 1969 as a Lt. Commander.

He entered the cable business in 1954, founding Uvalde Television Cable in Uvalde, Texas. For the next three decades he held ownership and senior management positions in GenCoe, a holding company operating cable systems in six states and in CPI, a holding company operating cable systems in eleven states (1966-1979). In 1979 he established Conroy Management Services, which provided cable companies in Texas with administration, operations, engineering, sales promotion and finance services.

Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.