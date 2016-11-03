Cable Organizations CTAM, ACC to Combine

The Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM) and the Association of Cable Communicators (ACC), the cable industry’s top business and professional organizations representing marketing and communications, have agreed in principle to combine under CTAM as both groups adapt to consolidation of big companies within the industry.

Leaders of both organizations said marketing and communications fit well together and that CTAM would take steps, including setting up a communications steering council and adding communications executives to the CTAM board of directors, to ensure that communicating with the public is not rolled up completely into marketing. CTAM CEO Vicki Lins said the groups "share a deep commitment to harnessing the power of integrated marketing and communications and telling the industry’s consumer-centric story."

“It’s critical for CTAM to reflect what’s happening inside our companies, where marketing, branding, communications and public relations functions are aligning and harmonizing for success in the competitive marketplace,” Mark Greatrex, chair of the CTAM board of directors, and executive VP, chief marketing and sales officer at Cox Communications, said in a statement. “This unification gets us much closer to marshalling the power of a unified voice to break through with our industry’s consumer-centric story of value and innovation."

ACC executive director Steve Jones said he would not be joining the combined organization.

